Oman allows nationals to marry foreigners without approval

Share this article

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq, issued a decree on Sunday allowing Omani citizens to marry foreign nationals without the need for a permit from the government.

Royal Decree No. 23/2023 has seven articles and supersedes and cancels Royal Decree No. 58/93, as well as any related decisions made in its implementation, the Omani News Agency reported.

Article 2 of the decree states that the provisions of this decree shall not prejudice the provisions of Islamic Sharia or public order, or any provision cited in the laws, Royal decrees or applicable systems stipulating non-marriage to a foreigner as a condition for occupying or continuing to occupy certain public jobs of significance or special nature.

While Article 4 validates the documents evidencing the marriage of Omanis to foreigners that are issued by foreign official authorities on condition that those documents be authenticated by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

The royal decree garnered mixed reactions from Omanis, while some opposed it, others believed it will save thousands of Omani riyals in exaggerated wedding expenses entailed marrying an Omani citizen.

Source: Middle East Monitor