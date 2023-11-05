Oman calls for international court to investigate ‘war crimes’ by Israel in Gaza

Share this article

Oman on Saturday requested the International Criminal Court to form a court for “war crimes” committed against Palestinian people in Gaza and to prosecute “war criminals” responsible for the massacres.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Foreign Ministry expressed “Oman’s deep denunciation and strong condemnation at the continued massacres and war crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people.”

The statement cited that the crimes include “the horrifying and brutal massacre that targeted the Osama bin Zaid School, affiliated with the UNRWA, in northern Gaza, just yesterday.”

It also pointed out the Israeli bombing of the UN-affiliated Al-Fakhoura School in the Jabalia refugee camp and the entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in western Gaza, as well as a public water reservoir supplying several neighborhoods in southern Rafah.

The statement emphasized the “urgent need for a true awakening of the international community, based on its ethical, legal, and humanitarian responsibilities, to put an end to Israel’s clear disregard and defiance, as well as its violation of international principles, laws, and agreements.”

Source: Middle East Monitor