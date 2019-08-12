Omotoso trial resumes on Monday

Share this article

















The trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso and two co-accused is expected to resume in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Last week, Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed Omotoso’s application to have his trial heard in the jurisdictions where the alleged crimes took place. Schoeman said that would only prolong the trial and did not see how this would favour the accused.

Schoeman also ruled that the authorisation certificate, which the defence Advocate Peter Daubermann said did not correspond with the indictment, remained valid.

Defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann told the court that the Port Elizabeth High Court had jurisdiction over only seven out the 97 charges faced by his clients, and made an application to have the charges split and heard in the respective jurisdictions.

He argued that the authorisation certificate, which allowed the merging of these charges, was no longer relevant to the new trial. But judge Schoeman dismissed both applications.

Dauberman said he did not anticipate this ruling and asked for time to study the judgement, describing it as technical. He has indicated his intention to apply for leave to appeal this ruling.

