Omotoso’s rape case resumes on Monday

The rape and human trafficking case against evangelist, Timothy Omotoso, and his two co- accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho is set to continue in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday.

The state wrapped up its case two weeks ago after its 14th witness, Melucia Jiyani, finished her testimony. The drawn out case is again at a crossroads.

Omotoso has been in custody since his arrest in April 2017 while his co-accused are out on bail.

The state and the defence are due to present heads of argument when the trial resumes.

Judge Irma Schoeman gave the order to prepare these to determine if the accused have been given a fair trial.

Defence attorney, Peter Daubermann, indicated at the closing of the state’s case, that he intends to bring an application for his clients discharge as per Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

This section empowers the court to discharge the charges against an accused if it finds that the prosecution did not present a strong enough case for the accused to answer to.

Last month, during her testimony, Cheryl Zondi spoke about how she left the church and how she subsequently ended back at the church again years later. Zondi testified that she was allegedly sexually abused every night on international trips by Omotoso.

Source: SABC News