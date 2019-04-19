OMTOM Ultra Marathon route changed amid threat of disruptions

Organisers of the prestigious Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon say there is a “credible and real threat” that the ultra-marathon route could be disrupted on Saturday. According to reports, there have been threats of protest action by residents of the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay. Last night, organisers of the marathon and police held an emergency meeting and made a late change to the route.

The Ultra Marathon will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg, cutting out the Chapman’s Peak, Hout Bay and Constantia Nek sections of the race. Runners will now have to navigate the Southern Cross Drive before connecting with Rhodes Drive for the final 8km to the finish at UCT.

“The Two Oceans Marathon NPC has, after comprehensive and careful consideration, implemented a route diversion for the 56km Ultra Marathon. While this diversion affects the Ultra Marathon, it effectively also negates the possibility of hosting what would have been our inaugural Relay, meaning that there will be no Relay Race,” organisers said in a press statement.

“Given the constraints on numbers, we will communicate personally with all relay participants.”

The Half Marathon route remains unaffected, as do the four separate start times.

The board of the organising committee said the decision came after “extensive discussions” with all stakeholders including the South African Police Services, the Provincial Government of the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town, Disaster Management Services, Provincial Emergency Medical Services and Cape Town Traffic.

A roll-out plan is in place to communicate this decision regarding the alternative route taking runners through Ou Kaapse Weg and not along Chapmans Peak.

“We are confident that this route deviation will still live up to the promise of our milestone 50th marathon celebrations.”

VOC

