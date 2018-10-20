One dead and some 500 structures destroyed in Khayelitsha fire

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to numerous wood and iron structures alight in Charles Mokoena street, Khayelitsha, at around 04h00 on Saturday morning.

One death has been confirmed, while suspicion of a second remains unconfirmed.

Fire services Divisional Commander, Edward Bosch said a total of nine fire engines, seven water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 65 firefighters had been deployed to the scene, but rescue efforts had been hampered by strong winds.

Fire and Rescue services said an estimate of some 500 structures had been destroyed, with hundreds of people displaced.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that this is a massive tragedy for the community of Khayelitsha.

“Disaster Management have activated the joint operation centre in Goodwood and will assist with coordinating relief efforts,” he said.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. VOC

