One health leader assigned for every 50 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj

Share this article

















In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has assigned a health leader for every 50 pilgrims during this year’s exceptional Hajj to ensure the implementation of all preventive measures in the aftermath of the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday, the ministry said the health leader will be in charge of making sure that his team members are following the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the authority, including social distancing and the movement between sacred places, for their safety and comfort.

It is worth noting that the health leader is a qualified health practitioner who will perform visual screening, fill out the follow-up precautionary form inside the pilgrims’ bus, monitor the commitment of pilgrims to preventive and precautionary measures, and report any suspected cases.

Source: Saudi Gazette