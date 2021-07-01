One in four people in SA infected with COVID-19: Dr Anban Pillay

Share this article

















The Department of Health Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay, says figures indicate that one out of four people is infected with the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Health authorities briefed Parliament’s Health Committee on the vaccination roll-out and the Delta variant.

Pillay says the Delta variant has been detected in all provinces.

Delta variant detected in 6 districts in KwaZulu-Natal:

of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pillay says more and more people are testing positive.

“The percentage testing positive is level of 24/25 which is one in four, higher in some provinces such as Gauteng province with 30%. Significant number of people testing positive. Usually gives sense what to anticipate depending where you are. So for one in four or three people depending where your are, you can assume that one of those individuals are infected,” explains Pillay.

Source: SABC