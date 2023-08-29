One killed in drive-by shooting in Umhlanga Rocks in KZN

Share this article

One person was killed and a second injured in a drive-by shooting on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said a witness contacted them at about 8.30pm requesting assistance on Monday.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the frantic caller reported the driver of a silver BMW was fired on by the occupants of another silver BMW.

Balram said the critically injured driver then crashed into a light pole.

He said officers and medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered first responders in attendance.

“The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be fatally injured while his passenger was being treated for gunshot wounds to his neck leg by medics from a private ambulance service. Several high-calibre spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.”

Balram said the motive for the shooting has not been established.

Source: TimesLIVE