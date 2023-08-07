One killed in shooting during stone-throwing incident at Cape Town International Airport

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Local authorities are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after one person was shot and killed and three others were left injured after their vehicle was pelted with stones at the Airport approach earlier this morning.

The South African Police Services Brigadier Novela Potelwa said this is due to the ongoing taxi strike.

“We have deployed extra police oficials to various areas, and at the same time the City of Cape Town is ensuring that their law enforcement and traffic services are deployed at identified hotspots,” she said.

As sporadic incidents of violence are reported on the Cape Flats, additional resources have been made available to reduce fatalities and injuries on the roads.

“These resources include air support to areas where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported. Regular updates on road closures are available on the City of Cape Town’s website,” she concludes.

Commuters and road users are urged to be vigilant on the roads.Regular updates on road closures are available on the City of Cape Town’s website. Commuters and road users are urged to be vigilant on the roads.