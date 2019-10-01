One person stabbed, another hit with brick on Camps Bay Beach

Share this article

















A suspect has been arrested following a fight on Camps Bay Beach which included one person being stabbed and another hit with a brick on Monday afternoon.

According to Western Cape police, a fight had broken out between two groups at about 17:00.

Following the altercation, the two people who were injured opened an assault case.

“One person was stabbed on his hand and another was assaulted with a brick. The police responded and an 18-year-old suspect was arrested. He will appear in court soon,” spokesperson Lieutenant Andre Traut told News24.

READ| Clifton stabbing: ‘He had warned his sisters to be safe’ – slain UCT student’s family

The incident comes just two days after first-year student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery at Clifton Third Beach, which is less than 2km from Camps Bay, on Saturday night.

News24 reported the UCT student’s friend was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital, while two female students who were with them escaped unharmed.

According to Mbatha’s aunt, Sbongile Nxumalo, the suspects wanted to steal their cellphones.

READ MORE: Man stabbed to death at Clifton beach was a 1st-year UCT student, institution confirms

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell shared on her Facebook page the incident had taken place in the parking area.

“The two men put up a fight and were stabbed by their robbers. It is a tragic end and one that needs swift action by the police for arrests and also preventative measures to ensure that an incident like this never occurs again,” Jowell said.

Mbatha, who was studying law, would have turned 19 next month.

(SOURCE: NEWS24)

