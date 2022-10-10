Ongoing routine electricity maintenance in Cape Town for 10 October-16 October 2022

The City thanks customers for their patience as they do necessary ongoing critical routine maintenance on the electrical infrastructure in various areas of the metro.
The planned routine maintenance will take place from 10 October to 16 October 2022 (subject to change).
|DATE
|AREA
|LOCATION/STREET
|START
|COMPLETION FORECAST
|10 October
|Durbanville
|Jagger, Sipres and part of Boland
|08:00
|20:00
|10 October
|Constantia
|Porter, Parade, Romany and Marlbrook
|09:00
|16:00
|11 October
|Philippi
|133 15th Avenue
|08:00
|16:00
|11 October
|Greenlands
|Waterberry
|08:30
|17:30
|11 October
|Protea Valley
|Ranksuikerbos, Skeerkwas and Ember
Close
|09:00
|16:00
|11 October
|Houtbay
|Eagle, Goshawk, Francolin, Kite and Heron
|09:00
|16:00
|11 October
|Phumlani
|Phumlani B, Merlin and vicinity
|08:30
|18:00
|11 October
|Hout Bay
|Eagle, Goshawk, Francolin, Kite Close and Heron Close
|09:00
|16:00
|11 October
|Lavender Hill
|Southern Hill Substation and vicinity
|09:00
|16:00
|12 October
|Saxon Sea – Atlantis
|Sports field and vicinity
|08:00
|23:00
|12 October
|Highlands Estate
|Chilli, Pepper, Stallion, George, Smith and Dietrich
|08:00
|16:00
|12 October
|Langeberg Ridge
|Okavango, Ibis, Dennesig, Buffalo, Humming
bird and Springbok
|08:00
|16:00
|12 October
|Montana
|Ayreshire, Brahman and Crescent
|08:00
|16:00
|12 October
|Constantia
|Belair Drive
|09:00
|16:00
|12 October
|Mitchells Plain
|Promenade Mall
|20:00
|08:00
|13 October
|Durbanville
|Protea Way and vicinity
|07:00
|18:00
|13 October
|Pelican Park
|Monarch, Hermit, Cape Salads and Baywing
|08:00
|18:00
|13 October
|Montana
|Ayreshire, Brahman and Crescent
|08:00
|16:00
|13 October
|Nyanga
|Mau Mau
|08:00
|16:00
|13 October
|Plattekloof
|Baronetcy Boulevard and vicinity
|09:00
|14:00
|13 October
|Rondebosch
|Garfield, Cleveland, Wyndover, Ian, Chesham, Madison, Filmore, Jefferson, Harding, Buchanan, Monroe, Hamilton, Milner, Weskrom, Alcoyne, Laurier, Gambonia, Rusacre, Oban, Stuart, Herold, Ayton, Columbine, Dudgeon, Rubicon and Golden Grove
|09:00
|16:00
|13 October
|Retreat
|Cafda Village – Beethoven, Walslaan, Peter Charles and vicinity
|09:00
|16:00
|14 October
|Goodwood
|Merriman and vicinity
|08:00
|13:00
|14 October
|Houtbay
|Victorkloof, Almond, Stirrup, Monterey, Surcingle, Martingale and Welbevind
|09:00
|16:00
|14 October
|Houtbay
|Lavender, Vervaine, Jasmine, Pivoine, Bethel, Tournesol and Violette
|09:00
|16:00
|15 October
|Greenlands
|Plane
|08:30
|17:30
|16 October
|Newlands
|Bank, Park Lane, Foresters, Albion Place Close, Klipper Close, Klipper, Reform, and Wetbrook Mews
|06:00
|20:00
|16 October
|Claremont
|Protea Place
|06:00
|14:00
|16 October
|Claremont
|Draper, Fir Close and Niekerk’s Lane
|06:00
|14:00
|16 October
|Bellville
|Erf 39270 – Vodacom Head Office
|06:00
|17:00
|16 October
|Maitland
|Kodak Complex
|08:00
|16:00
|16 October
|Brackenfell Industrial
|Portion of London Circle and Hamman Road
|08:00
|16:00