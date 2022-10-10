Ongoing routine electricity maintenance in Cape Town for 10 October-16 October 2022

Share this article

The City thanks customers for their patience as they do necessary ongoing critical routine maintenance on the electrical infrastructure in various areas of the metro.

The planned routine maintenance will take place from 10 October to 16 October 2022 (subject to change).

DATE AREA LOCATION/STREET START COMPLETION FORECAST 10 October Durbanville Jagger, Sipres and part of Boland 08:00 20:00 10 October Constantia Porter, Parade, Romany and Marlbrook 09:00 16:00 11 October Philippi 133 15th Avenue 08:00 16:00 11 October Greenlands Waterberry 08:30 17:30 11 October Protea Valley Ranksuikerbos, Skeerkwas and Ember Close 09:00 16:00 11 October Houtbay Eagle, Goshawk, Francolin, Kite and Heron 09:00 16:00 11 October Phumlani Phumlani B, Merlin and vicinity 08:30 18:00 11 October Hout Bay Eagle, Goshawk, Francolin, Kite Close and Heron Close 09:00 16:00 11 October Lavender Hill Southern Hill Substation and vicinity 09:00 16:00 12 October Saxon Sea – Atlantis Sports field and vicinity 08:00 23:00 12 October Highlands Estate Chilli, Pepper, Stallion, George, Smith and Dietrich 08:00 16:00 12 October Langeberg Ridge Okavango, Ibis, Dennesig, Buffalo, Humming bird and Springbok 08:00 16:00 12 October Montana Ayreshire, Brahman and Crescent 08:00 16:00 12 October Constantia Belair Drive 09:00 16:00 12 October Mitchells Plain Promenade Mall 20:00 08:00 13 October Durbanville Protea Way and vicinity 07:00 18:00 13 October Pelican Park Monarch, Hermit, Cape Salads and Baywing 08:00 18:00 13 October Montana Ayreshire, Brahman and Crescent 08:00 16:00 13 October Nyanga Mau Mau 08:00 16:00 13 October Plattekloof Baronetcy Boulevard and vicinity 09:00 14:00 13 October Rondebosch Garfield, Cleveland, Wyndover, Ian, Chesham, Madison, Filmore, Jefferson, Harding, Buchanan, Monroe, Hamilton, Milner, Weskrom, Alcoyne, Laurier, Gambonia, Rusacre, Oban, Stuart, Herold, Ayton, Columbine, Dudgeon, Rubicon and Golden Grove 09:00 16:00 13 October Retreat Cafda Village – Beethoven, Walslaan, Peter Charles and vicinity 09:00 16:00 14 October Goodwood Merriman and vicinity 08:00 13:00 14 October Houtbay Victorkloof, Almond, Stirrup, Monterey, Surcingle, Martingale and Welbevind 09:00 16:00 14 October Houtbay Lavender, Vervaine, Jasmine, Pivoine, Bethel, Tournesol and Violette 09:00 16:00 15 October Greenlands Plane 08:30 17:30 16 October Newlands Bank, Park Lane, Foresters, Albion Place Close, Klipper Close, Klipper, Reform, and Wetbrook Mews 06:00 20:00 16 October Claremont Protea Place 06:00 14:00 16 October Claremont Draper, Fir Close and Niekerk’s Lane 06:00 14:00 16 October Bellville Erf 39270 – Vodacom Head Office 06:00 17:00 16 October Maitland Kodak Complex 08:00 16:00 16 October Brackenfell Industrial Portion of London Circle and Hamman Road 08:00 16:00

Tips: • Where possible, please switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges. • The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption. City’s service channels (use only one channel to log requests) Call Centre: 0860 103 089 Email: power@capetown.gov.za SMS: 31220 (standard charges apply) Online: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: BISA