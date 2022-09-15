Open day for prospective motorsport officials at Killarney

Share this article

Want to be involved in motorsport but don’t have a race vehicle?

Saturday 8 October 2022 is an exciting opportunity for motorsport enthusiasts who want to become involved in racing events to attend an Open Day for Officials in the Clubhouse at Killarney International Raceway (“Killarney”).

The day will showcase the ways in which you can become involved as a motorsport official at events at Killarney. These interactive exhibitions present the opportunity to get more information on a range of opportunities in Race Control, Scrutineering, Marshalling and Commentating.

Interested candidates will also have the opportunity to tour the circuit, to see the various facilities and gain more insight. Facility visits and talks will take place at various intervals throughout the day.

Volunteers are the power behind any motorsport event and are vital in ensuring the safe and effective running of all events. Each event has a basic structure consisting of various positions which are mostly held by volunteers. These include Clerk of the Course, Stewards, Environmental officers, technical consultants and scrutineers, Marshals (Flag, paddock, track including fire and safety and radio), start line officials and commentators, Because of the nature of the sport, no volunteer may be under 16 years old.

Volunteers receive protective clothing and a stipend for their services.

Now in the 75th year of operation, Killarney is the home of motorsport in the Western Cape, offering many different events ranging from international, national, regional to club status with main circuit, karting, short circuit, drags, rallycross, track days, gymkhanas, oval track, Street2Strip, Robot Racing, spinning and drifting.

It is the most used sporting facility with approximately 200 events annually and has been operated by the Western Province Motor Club (WPMC) since 1965. In addition to the many events at Killarney, the Killarney/WPMC officials will play a prominent role in major international motorsport events in Cape including World Rallycross and the first ever Formula E event in 2023.

The following presentations will be taking place in the downstairs hall:

Time Topic Presenter Department 13:00 – 13:15 Overview of the WPMC and Killarney Des Easom WPMC Management 13:45 – 14:00 From opening of entries to end of prizegiving Brian Hoskins Race Control 14:30 – 14:45 Pre and Post race checking of vehicles Pieter Smal Scrutineering 15:15 – 15:30 Keeping competitors safe on the track Bradley Jacobs Marshals 16:00 – 16:15 The role of the commentator Gary Fleming Commentating 16:45 – 17:00 Function of the Stewards of the meeting (including environmental) Dennis Agnew Stewards

You will have the opportunity to attend the presentation and thereafter meet and chat to representatives from the different motor sport departments. If interested, you can also then also register to attend the next Power Series event at Killarney on 22 October and shadow the appointed officials to obtain a true understanding of the behind-the-scenes activities at a race event.

When you have decided on the department that you wish to join, you will welcomed into and become part that department. The required theoretical training (at no cost to you) will be arranged. Practical on-the job training will be ongoing.

Details of the event:

Date: Saturday 8 October 2022; Time: 12:30 – 17:30

All motorsport enthusiasts from 16 years of age are welcome to attend. More information can be obtained by contacting the Club on 021 5571639 or emailing Terri@wpmc.co.ca

