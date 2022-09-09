Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Operation Dudula calls for government to declare state of emergency on illegal citizens

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Operation Dudula is calling on the South African government to declare a state of emergency on illegal immigrants working and living in the country.

The group held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, where they outlined plans to intensify their campaigns against foreign nationals in the country.

Last Friday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced a permit extension for Zimbabwean nationals living and working in South Africa by a further six months, which the group is against.

Operation Dudula spokesperson Zandile Dabula says, “We have instructed legal practitioners led by a senior council to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency on illegal immigration, in terms of Section 37 of the constitution. Legal practitioners are applying directly to the Constitutional Court to sit as a court of first and last on the term of rule and oppose the extension of the ZEP for an additional 6 months.”

Video: Operation Dudula and EFF members clash at Kalafong Hospital

Source: SABC

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.