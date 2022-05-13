Operation Dudula to launch a branch in WC

Share this article

by Tauhierah Salie

Amid high rates of unemployment, Operation Dudula has revealed it is launching a branch in the Western Cape this weekend to quote-unquote ‘take back jobs from foreigners’. The movement, led by 36-year-old Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, emerged in Soweto during the height of riots in July last year. The group cites a lack of enforcement of SA laws on Immigration, employment and by-laws.

Western Cape provincial chair Sebele Tsoloane says that while they agree with the principals of democracy, compliance to laws is crucial. Citing the impact on employment opportunities, Tsolane pointed to illegal immigrant drivers and informal traders that fail to comply with regulations. He says the Operation is important for South Africans and its future generations.

“We understand we are all Africans, and we are brothers and sisters that must treat each other well. But criminals who have been hunted for committing crime in their own places, think South Africa is a place to hide. If government says we must accommodate them, then we as South Africans (also) mustn’t comply (to by-laws etc).”

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier condemned the group’s xenophobic tendencies, labelling them “vigilantes”. Tsoloane says the group is aware of people who would use their name to destroy the progress that they have made, emphasizing that Operation Dudula follows all protocols.

VOC