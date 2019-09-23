Operation Lockdown results in more than 100 arrests on Cape Flats

Share this article

















Cape Town police say their Operation Lockdown on the Cape Flats has resulted in 125 arrests this weekend.

Police Spokesperson, Andre Traut says the offences include the possession of drugs, illegal firearms and protests.

Traut says their operations are ongoing .

“During the deployment of the joint forces attached to Lockdown, 12 people were arrested with unlicensed firearms; four for the possession of ammunition without a license and 16 for the possession of dangerous weapons. Our wanted suspect list has been reduced after 48 arrests were made and the illegal liquor trade led to the arrest of 27 people. Protest actions also resulted in the arrest of 16 people on charges of public violence.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

