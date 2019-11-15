Opposition MPs renew call for death penalty

It seems opposition MPs don’t want to let go of calls for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

They say stronger deterrents are needed to help stem the tide on violence.

Lawmakers engaged in a heated debate on the matter in the National Assembly on Thursday at the request of the Freedom Front Plus.

But the ANC says land expropriation will help fix the violence by addressing problems like poverty and inequality.

The Freedom Front Plus is arguing government is failing its citizens – particularly the vulnerable.

“Where has the outrage gone after a mother and her two children were found in Soweto this week? Where is the outrage at the woman who was knocked out by her boyfriend and woke up in the hospital days later. Or the 15-year-old KZN girl that was burnt by her boyfriend?,” said Tamarin Breedt, FF+ MP.

The African Transformation Movement says a referendum should be held on capital punishment.

“Our constitution must serve us not the other way around. Our constitution must be strengthened to serve us better. Our constitution must not be the refuge for rapists and murderers,” said Thandiswa Marawu, ATM MP.

But the ANC is claiming this debate is a smokescreen for the Freedom Front Plus’ fears over land expropriation without compensation.

“The redress and restoration of dignity thanks to the ANC will be guided by the prescripts of our constitutional democracy. Because his pain is that when we do the process that I want to outline, we will repeat what has been done to our forebears,” said Richard Dyantyi, ANC MP.

MPs say there are just too many corrupt police officers unwilling to assist victims of crime.

They’ve called for improved training and understanding of the law, and the rooting out of bad apples.