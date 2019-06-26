Opposition parties call for plans, not dreams

Share this article

















Opposition parties have poured cold water on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered last week. The rival parliamentary members have called on him to work with the Public Protector and her investigation into donations made by Bosasa to his presidential campaign.

MPs widely criticised Ramaphosa’s Sona, calling it dreamy and fantastical at best. His harshest critic was EFF leader Julius Malema, whose words to Ramaphosa were scathing.

“There is nothing to debate about your speech here. It was so uninspiring you had to resort to fantasising.

“We don’t know what Madiba saw in you. Even your benches were uninspired by your tired speech,” Malema said.

Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane also called on Ramaphosa to “come clean” on any deliberate or unintentional malfeasance regarding donations to his presidential campaign and the donations made to it.

The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said, “at least you have a vision, President, but you have no plan. No details.“

The President will reply to his critics and supporters from his own party on Wednesday at a joint sitting of the House.

Comments

[source: ENCA]

comments