Orange Farm residents urge Bheki Cele to prioritise children’s killings

Share this article

















The grieving community of Orange Farm called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to piorotise their plight after the murder of two children in the area.

Eight-year-old Mpho Makondo and her six-year-old friend Simphiwe Mcina were laid to rest on Saturday.

Their bodies were discovered last week Saturday after they were reported missing the night before.

No arrests have yet been made and outraged residents feel the community is been side-lined while murders continue to escalate.

The community said they will not rest until there is justice.

The EFF’s regional spokesperson Musa Novela said no parent should go through the pain of burying their child.

Novela said while he sympathises with the community, he urged them to speak up against those responsible for the crime.

He added that someone in the community knows what happened to the two children.

There are now fears that a killer might be targeting children in the area.