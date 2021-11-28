Organisations use 16 days of activism to throw down challenge to government

As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence gets underway – organisations are hard at work raising awareness and intensifying various campaigns highlighting what’s called a ‘second pandemic’.

The campaign kicked off on Friday and runs until 10 December. The theme for this year is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”

The National Shelter Movement is calling on government to put its money its mouth is.

According to executive head, Dr Zubeda Dangor, most shelters that house survivors of gender-based violence receive just 39% of their funding from government.

Dangor said this left a massive burden on workers, not only to provide safe homes and care, but to fund raise as well.

When hard lockdown began some 600 days ago, Dangor said it had left several survivors essentially locked in with their abusers.