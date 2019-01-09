Ottery man in court after alleged child molestation

A 66-year-old man is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, after allegedly luring 18 young boys into sexual acts over the period of a year in Ottery, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said the man faces around ten charges of rape and sexual assault.

After the suspects arrest on Monday, Grassy Park CPF (Community Policing Forum) spokesperson Philip Bam urged parents to be vigilant at all times.

“I have been on many searches for missing children in our community before and we have found young boys congregating at certain homes, and this has been very worrying. These boys are picked up by older men and they buy them food and clothing. It happens far too often,” said Bam.

Bam said the problem is not only with molesters but parents too need to be aware of predators.

‘‘It is just mind-boggling how parents can allow their children to be away from home for an extended period, often not knowing where they are,” he said.

Molo Songololo organisation’s director of the child rights Patric Solomons said although most emphasis is placed on girls, it is important to remember that boys are equally vulnerable.

Solomons said they have noticed an increase in the number of boys coming forward as victims of sexual assault.

“Our boys are at high risk and we hope that this investigation will put together a strong case and that the alleged offender is convicted,” said Solomons.

The director added that they want victims to see that justice is on their side.

“In doing so, we are creating safe spaces for them to come forward and talk about anxiety they may have as a result of being victims of sexual assault.”

