Oudekraal Mazaar in Camps Bay attacked

The caretakers at the Oudekraal Mazaar in Camps Bay were attacked by five males in the early hours of this morning.

The males robbed the three (two females and one male) of their cell phones and physically attacked them.

The male sustained injuries to his leg while the attackers pushed the elderly female down a hill and into a ditch. The female has since been hospitalised.

The attackers allegedly tried to rape the wife of the male caretaker but were stopped in the process. The attackers were armed and fired a shot at the male but with blank bullets.

The investigating officer said that the suspects were probably unaware that the gun was filled with blank bullets as they received reports about a gun with blanks stolen during a robbery in Camps Bay last week.

After the incident, the male caretaker ran from Oudekraal Mazaar to the Camps Bay Police Station where he was turned away by officers on duty who said there was nothing they could do for him. He then had to walk back to the Mazaar and was helped by a passerby who allowed him to make contact with family members. Police and ambulance only responded around 8am the morning.

Family of the attacked have expressed their disgust with the police station and officers on duty, as they refused to help an injured person who needed their assistance. The family further added that they would be laying a formal complaint against the station.

This incident comes a few months after the mazaar in Constantia was set alight by an unknown suspect. No arrests have been made.

