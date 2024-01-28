OUTA urges NSFAS to reconsider student accommodation pilot project

Share this article

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has called on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board to reconsider the implementation of a pilot project for student accommodation.

The organization expressed concerns regarding the accessibility of the student accommodation portal, which displays NSFAS-accredited accommodation options but is not readily accessible to many students.

Recently, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced the commencement of a pilot project for accrediting private student accommodation in 17 universities and 23 TVET colleges across South Africa for the 2024 academic year. The objective of this initiative is to ensure that student accommodation providers offer facilities that are accessible, safe, decent, and conducive to academic success.

Rudie Heyneke, the head of investigations at OUTA, highlighted the impending student accommodation crisis that could unfold on campuses nationwide.

“Despite previous warnings issued by OUTA, the organization believes that there will be a shortage of accredited student accommodation when the 2024 academic year commences in the coming weeks.”

OUTA has called upon the President and the Higher Education Portfolio Committee in Parliament to intervene urgently.

Source: SABC News