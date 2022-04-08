OUTA wants CoCT held accountable for Pollution

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling on the Department of Water and Sanitation to act against the City of Cape Town, for ongoing pollution in Milnerton Lagoon and Diep River estuary.

Outa’s Andrea van Heerden, says the Western Cape’s Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning has not been able to protect the Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon from catastrophic non-compliant discharges from the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works.

She says they won’t hesitate in taking legal action.