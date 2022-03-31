Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

OUTA warns that 1m drivers licenses will expire

LOCAL

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has warned that an estimated one million motorists will have expired driver’s licenses by tomorrow (Friday).

Outa executive director, Stefanie Fick, says Outa has called on Transport minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the driver’s licence renewal deadline. If this is not done, it could lead to law enforcement extorting bribes from motorists.

Fick says many motorists are facing the challenge of securing bookings through the online booking system. Today (Thursday, 31st March 22)  is the deadline for motorists to renew their licences. Mbalula is expected to address a media briefing this morning.


