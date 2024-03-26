Outrage in Bonteheuwel after alleged child rapist arrested

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Bonteheuwel community was in uproar yesterday following the arrest of an alleged child rapist in the area.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadhan AM on Tuesday, Bonteheuwel Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Graham Lindorst confirmed the incident.

He stated that police were called to a home in Bonteheuwel Avenue to assist Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences officials with the arrest of a minor who allegedly raped other minors at a foster home.

Lindorst expressed the community’s outrage, noting, “The community then came out and wanted to take matters into their own hands. They were quite upset by what had happened there. It seemed that he had allegedly raped not only one girl but a few of them because that house is being used as a foster home.”

“These are children who are in foster care; one would expect them to be looked after and cared for, but they are now experiencing such traumatic events.”

He further highlighted the importance of family values and community support structures, emphasizing that the family plays a crucial role, and everything begins at home. He stated that there is a need to teach children the proper values in life, as it cannot be expected for others to fulfill this role.

“We need to care for all our children. The support structures in our communities are so important. Our children need to feel safe enough to go and speak to any person regarding any matters so that they don’t feel alone.”

Meanwhile, SAPS warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Bishop Lavis police detained a 15-year-old male on a charge of rape on Monday, 25 March.

Swartbooi stated, “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate court on the mentioned charge.”

Swartbooi appealed to anyone with information to assist with the investigation by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels