Oval North High School raises awareness of learner abductions

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Oval North High School in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, has confirmed the authenticity of the letter sent to parents yesterday, cautioning them about attempted learner abductions at the school. Reports indicate that learners of all ages, including matriculants, have been targeted.

In response, the school has issued several recommendations to parents:

-Children should walk in groups rather than alone.

-Parents should ensure children arrive at school on time, as the area is quieter in the mornings.

-Children should be informed about different vehicles used in attempted abductions.

The school also highlighted reports of similar incidents at neighbouring schools.

Western Cape Education Department’s view

Commenting on the situation, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Bronagh Hammond, stated, “There was an alleged attack of abduction of a learner last week Tuesday on the way to school. Another learner reported suspicious behaviour by individuals in a different vehicle later in the week, while travelling to and from school. The matter was reported to the police.”

Hammond emphasized the importance of raising awareness about potential dangers during school commutes. She clarified, “While the South African Police Services (SAPS) would be able to confirm any developments with the reported cases, we can confirm no recent similar cases have been confirmed or reported by schools.”

