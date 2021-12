South Africa has recorded 11,125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a total of 46,708 tests were conducted.

This represents a positivity rate of 23.8%. The NICD reports that the highest percentage of people who tested positive this week was observed in the age group of between 10 to 14 years at 15.8%.