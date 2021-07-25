Facebook-f
From the news desk

Over 12k new covid cases recorded in SA with 413 more fatalities

Local, NewsNo Comments
South Africa has recorded 12,056 new COVID cases in the latest 24-hour cycle, which brought the number of total infections in the country to over 2,368,000.

The health department has reported 413 deaths in the same cycle, which pushed the national death toll to 69,488.

There are currently 151,449 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The recovery is at 90,7% -meaning more than 2,147,000 people have recuperated from the virus since its outbreak in the country.

So far, 6,357,000 vaccines have been administered throughout South Africa.


