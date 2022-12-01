Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Over 140 burial plots allocated to muslim community at Rusthof Cemetery, Strand

Over 140 burial plots were allocated to the muslim community at the Rusthof Cemetery in Strand on Wednesday.

Members of the MJCSA and local Islamic societies were among those who attended an official opening ceremony, and ensured the designated graves faced qibla.

It grants relief to nearby suburbs, given that the local privately owned cemetery is the only one which accommodates Muslim burials and has already reached capacity.

The City of Cape Town says that, should burial demand increase, arrangements can be made for more space.

Watch more below:

https://fb.watch/h7x7FRU1Rs/

VOC

Photo: COCT


