Over 200 families left homeless following fire in Durban

Share this article

About 200 families have been left homeless after their informal dwellings were destroyed in a fire at Springfield in Durban.

eThekwini municipality councilor Mthembiseni Thusi says it is not clear how the fire started.

Thusi says a pregnant woman who is missing following the fire, is believed to have lost her life in the incident. He is appealing for help for the survivors.

“About 200 families have lost their shelters, everything they had, food, clothes and IDs. What is painful was that one woman who was pregnant, there is an assumption that she passed away because they keep trying to look for her and they can’t find her . But the police are already there to look if she is alive.”

Source: SABC News