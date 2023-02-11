Over 200 social housing opportunities expected in CPT soon

Share this article

Good news!

Construction at the Maitland Mews Social Housing project will be completed at the end of March this year. The first group of tenants are expected to take occupancy in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. According to Provincial Infrastructure Minister Tertuis Simmers, this development will deliver 204 social housing opportunities. However, it is earmarked to benefit those with a household income of between R1 850 – R22 000 per month.

The beneficiary allocations are as follows:

121 of the 204 units will be allocated to the primary beneficiaries earning between R 1 850 and R 6 700 per month.

83 units are for the secondary target market of people earning between R 6 701 and R22 000 per month.

Maitland Mews is part of a bigger precinct development called Maitland Metro which will deliver more than 1 200 new units over the next 8 years.

“Through this project we will not only provide lower income earners with access to affordable Social Housing but accommodation that is located in close proximity to industrial and working centres like Epping, Century City and Paarden Eiland. This will ensure that we truly restore hope to our citizens with urgent delivery. The project is set for completion within18 months, of breaking ground” concluded Minister Simmers.

For more information visit: Maitland Mews » Madulammoho Housing Association (mh.org.za)

VOC