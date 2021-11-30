Over 2k new covid-19 cases recorded in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a total of 2 273 new cases and 25 Covid-19 related deaths yesterday. This comes a week after South African scientists discovered the new Covid variant.

The organisation has for the past week recorded the majority of new cases emanating from the Gauteng province and yesterday this continued to be the case. According to the NICD’s Michelle Groome, the increase in positive cases is mainly driven by young people, especially those under the age of 25.