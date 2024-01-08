Over 30 Mu’tamireen left stranded at CT Airport after travel agent cancels tickets

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Following an incident where a group of Mu’tamireen were left stranded at Cape Town International Airport last month, Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille expressed regret and condemnation for the incident.

The groups travel agency, ‘New Age Travel and Tours SA’ allegedly scammed them, extracting over R40,000.00 per passenger for a promised pilgrimage to the holy lands.

The agent, Shahied Davids, left over 30 people bewildered and dismayed, with only two individuals having valid flight information upon arrival at the airport.

According to the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) the travel agency is not a registered travel operator with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia

In a statement, SAHUC stressed the importance of engaging only with accredited operators recognized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The council noted:

“SAHUC hereby advises the Muslim Community, that when booking for Umrah or if you have already booked for Umrah via an Operator, ensure that your Umrah Operator is a registered Umrah Operator. Ie: registered with the KSA Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”

De Lille said that her department has alerted the tourism authorities within Saudi Arabia regarding the incident, whereafter they affirmed that they will monitor operators that are booking to come to the kingdom without being registered closely.

“We advise all Muslim travelers is that they only use registered operators, they need to ensure that they sign a contract and keep receipts of payments,” said the minister. She added, “We will guide and assist the affected people to seek justice.”

The minister stated that her department will work in collaboration with other organizations to prevent these things incidents from reoccurring.

Mu’tamireen affected by the incident

Speaking on behalf of his father-in-law among the affected group Abubaker Baker, recounted the initial excitement turning to panic as they discovered their names missing from the airline’s system.

“They were all very confident and excited for their journey.”

According to Baker, the Mu’tamireen received a last-minute call instructing them to proceed to the airport for their flight on December 27, 2023.

However, upon attempting to check in, they realized their names weren’t in the system.

Baker said when the group got to the airport someone approached them and informed them that the agent had cancelled their tickets.

He noted: “Apparently, the agent had to either pay R500 000 or a cancellation fee. Any person would rather pay a small cancellation fee rather than the full amount.”

New Age responds

In response, the agent, Shahied Davids, speaking to VOC Breakfast acknowledged the situation, attributing the cancellations to payment issues and cash flow constraints resulting from previous Umrah trip cancellations.

Davids explained:

“What transpired was we had 35 seats confirmed for the 27 December, the seats were fully paid for by my ticketing agent, but he said he wouldn’t release them until everything was paid in full.” He added, “This is where I fell short and wasn’t able to pay due to numerous cancellations and people who had outstanding payments.” “Due to the current situations in Gaza coupled with issues pertaining to Covid-19 we had a lot of cancellations.”

Davids stated that as result of the nonpayment on his side, the ticketing agent then decided to cancel the tickets hence why the Mu’tamirren never got their tickets when they arrived at the airport.

Meanwhile, he also confirmed that his travel agency is ‘not yet’ IATA approved and said that they are still in the process of having it accredited.

He noted: “I am taking full responsibility for what happened and the Mu’tamireen involved will be fully compensated.”

Meanwhile, regarding reports claiming that New Age Travel and Tours had left other Mu’tamireen that are currently in Makkah and Madinah stranded, Davids said these claims are false.

He concluded. “That is a Fitnah {lies} there’s many lies going around on social media. Under no circumstances are any of the Mu’tamireen that’s here in the Kingdom stranded.”

