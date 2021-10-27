Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Over 330 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA

South Africa’s health ministry recorded 331 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of cases to over 2.9 million, with over 2.8 million people having recovered from the virus. The increase represents a 1.1 percent positivity rate, while 96.3 percent of patients in the country have recovered.

A further 53 covid-19related deaths have been recorded by the department, taking the death toll to nearly 89k.

The country is host to over 18 800 cases, majority of which are in Kwa-Zulu Natal with nearly 6 000, followed by the Western Cape with over 5 300 and the North West with over 2 700.

VOC

 


