Over four tons of cocaine seized in South Africa since March

NATIONAL

Since March this year, more than four tons of cocaine have been seized in South Africa. According to a media statement by the Hawks, R500 million worth of drugs were seized at Durban Harbour last month in an operation by the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau of the Hawks from Gauteng’s national office and Durban units.

Police say the team acted on information received. It is alleged that the container was reported to have truck parts destined for Scania South Africa.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says a total of 999 bricks of cocaine weighing 1000 kgs were seized. Mogale says no arrests have been made at this stage.

“A subsequent search was conducted and upon searching the container, several black canvas bag wrapped in plastic were placed at the entrance of the container. Upon further investigation, it was established that the container was packed with cocaine bricks contained in the black canvas bags. A duplicate container seal was also found placed inside the container. A total of 999 bricks of cocaine weighing 1000 kgs with a street value of R500 million were seized. No arrests have been made at this stage, several other seizures have been contacted in the past few weeks and at this stage we are looking at linking the suspects to the consignment,” says Mogale.

Source: SABC