Over 50% of students doubtful they will find employment after completing their studies: Survey

Over 50% of tertiary students in South Africa say that they’re doubtful that they’ll be employed after completing their studies. This is according to a study conducted by the Professional Provident Society (PPS).

The annual survey also shows that most students are concerned about the country’s future as a result of high prevalence of corruption, soaring unemployment, and the economic devastation caused by COVID-19.

PPS head of technical marketing, Motshabi Nomvethe says that it is a worryingly high number, but has also forced students to consider becoming employers, as opposed to being employees.

South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates, which according to Statistics South Africa, reached an all-time high of 64.40% this year.

She says, “55% of them are very worried about the employment prospects post-graduation. This number has risen up significantly from 2019 when we last did the study, which at that time was sitting at 39%. So, obviously, all that has happened, plus COVID-19, is adding to the anxiety of being able to find employment once they have completed their studies. On the bright side though is that despite the challenges, a whole lot more students now are looking into entrepreneurship.”

SA’s unemployment rate at its highest level since 2008: Dr. Kambidima Wotela

Source: SABC