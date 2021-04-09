Over 800 temporary housing units allocated to Masiphumelele residents in Cape Town

Share this article

















Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says over 800 temporary housing units have been allocated to victims of a devastating fire in Masiphumele near Fish Hoek in Cape Town.

More than 1 000 structures were gutted in the fire late last year.

Sisulu says she’s has been informed the 800 temporary housing units have been allocated with a further 18 expected by the end of the week.

Masiphumelele residents resettled:

In December last year, a few days before Christmas, a fire tore through the congested area leaving about 6 000 people displaced.

It was then declared a local disaster area earlier this year. The housing development agency also promised to make R32 million available for the temporary housing structures, water and sanitation facilities.

Sisulu says the sports field currently being occupied by some of the fire victims is a temporary measure and they will be rehabilitated.

Residents of Masiphumelele rebuilding their lives following devastating fire:

