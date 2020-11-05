Over one million learners to sit for matric examination

Share this article

















Over one million learners are expected to sit for the matric examination on Thursday, the largest group in the country’s history.

The Department of Basic Education is administering a combined examination with both full-time and part-time learners.

Over 616 000 of those writing are full-time candidates writing their final examination for the first time.

The rest were meant to write exams in June, but those were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omphile Mohatli, a 17-year-old learner from Tembisa, says she is ready.

“We went on a camp last week which was very productive and it helped because we were learning day and night. I didn’t have more explanation on the chapters but now it was cleared out. We looked into pass question papers and they cleared everything,” says Mohatli.

Learners who test positive for COVID-19 can write exams

The Basic Education Department says matric learners who have tested positive for COVID-19 will now be able to write their exams.

In its Twitter feed, the Department says learners will be allowed to write in isolation and under strict health protocols as dictated by the Department of Health, as outlined in the statement below:

Meanwhile, Quality assurance body Umalusi says that despite shortcomings, it’s all systems go for this year’s National Senior Certificate examinations.

The quality assurance body says that while the sector faced challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, examination bodies are prepared to administer matric exams.

Source: SABC News