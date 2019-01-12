Overnight rain brings relief in the Overberg area

Overnight rain has brought some relief to firefighters battling the blaze in the Overberg area in the Western Cape.

An immediate evacuation order was issued for the Franskraal area on Friday, after three fires flared up once again. The fire reportedly jumped across the road and spread towards Mooiuitsig.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services assisted the Overstrand municipality from early Friday evening, in an attempt to control the fire.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said an inspection of the residential properties affected by the fire was carried out to ensure all persons were evacuated.

“Thirty-one residential properties were completely destroyed and 28 properties sustained partial to major damage. It is estimated that more than 12 800 hectares (of vegetation) were destroyed in the fire. A full impact study will be carried out to determine how much of the rare and endangered species of flora has been affected,” said Layne.

Crews are to remain on scene to ensure that the fires are completely extinguished.

