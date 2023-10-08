Overnight violent attacks leave seven dead in Cape Town

Share this article

At least seven people have been killed in two separate incidents in Cape Town during violent overnight attacks.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, says four men were gunned down in Mandela Square in Hout Bay while sitting in shack. She says the motive for the shooting is unknown at the stage.

Potelwa says three other people died after being attacked at Heinz Park near Philippi.

She says gunmen shot one victim multiple times, stabbed another while a third man was hit with a brick. The men, aged between 17 and 51, died on the scene.

Potelwa says detectives from the Serious Violent Crimes Unit are probing both incidents. No arrests have yet been made.

Source: SABC News