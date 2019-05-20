Overwhelming response to live Gaza pledge

The Voice of the Cape listeners responded with a big heart to the Al Quds Foundation SA’s Live pledge for Gaza on Sunday, with a total of over R400 000 pledged so far. The live pledge-line aimed to raise funds for students at the Islamic University of Gaza, orphans displaced by war and the preservation of Masjidul Aqsa project. Ramadan is the month of generosity, reflection and gratitude and this was certainly felt by the beautiful response from listeners.

Speaking to VOC after the programme, Al Quds Foundation director Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels described the pledge-line as “historic”.

“First and foremost, we thank Allah SWT. We also have to show our gratitude to the Voice of the Cape, for being the vehicle for this initiative and of course, the dear listeners, who contributed so generously, Alhamdullilah.”

Gabriels said he was overcome with emotion by the outpouring of support for the initiative.

“It was emotional for me because its something to do with the children of Palestine…it’s something very close to my heart. In four hours, we had a pledges of R400 000. Alhamdullilah, this is a great success and we are still getting calls,” he added.

Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade since 2006, which has devastated its economy, caused widespread destruction and left most people largely cut off from the outside world. Today, one million Palestinians in Gaza don’t have enough food to feed their families, despite receiving food assistance or other forms of support.

Sunday’s programme, hosted along with Shaykh Gabriels, Mualimah Fatima Abrahams and Imam Fuad Isaacs extended an eye opener to the inhumane and cruel injustices that continue to plague Palestinians. The late Nelson Mandela’s words that we in ‘South Africa will never truly be free until Palestine is free’ was echoed in the generous pledges of young and old.

The first heartfelt pledge was by a pensioner putting R100 towards raising funds for bursaries valued at R15 000 for students at the Islamic University of Gaza.

Pledges swelled in from the very first 10 minutes via sms, call ins, Whatsapp and the all new Voice of the Cape Wallet app, which makes payment to the Al Quds Foundation so much easier.

It was as much emotional as it was liberating as so many generously pledged to make a difference.

There were telephonic interviews with professors, students and directors of the Islamic University of Gaza that gave a window into the humanitarian situation, their need for assistance, and gratitude for the initiative that left so many in tears.

Amina Shabana, who is studying education at the Islamic University of Gaza, said she just wants to be able to teach Islam to the children of Palestine.

“When people donate money towards bursaries, it empowers the nation,” she said.

Many family and friends opted to share in sponsoring a student at R1500pm over ten months (R15 000) and the Muslim Judicial Council President, Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams made a special call to personally pledge along with five other Mashaaikh in his company.

Presenters Tasleema Allie, Hafez Dr Muhammed Sheik, Muhammed Fasiegh Petersen and Yaseen Kippie were so inspired by the generosity of Voice of the Cape listeners.

Meanwhile, listeners who missed out on Sunday’s pledge-line can still support the project by making a direct deposit to:

Standard Bank

Rondebosch Branch

Acc Name: Baitul Maqdis

Acc No: 375 197 567

Savings account

Alternatively, download the VOC Wallet App from the Google Playstore on your mobile phone to make a quick and easy cash-less payment.

For more information, contact Hajji Yunus Allie from Al Quds Foundation on 079 494 5786

