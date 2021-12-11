Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

PA condemns Israel’s murder of Palestine man in West Bank

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday condemned the murder of a Palestinian man, Jamil Abu Ayyash, by Israeli occupation forces during protests in the town of Beita, Palestinian media reported.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action against the Israeli occupation over this murder.

Abu Ayyash, 31, sustained a serious head injury after being hit with live ammunition by Israeli occupation soldiers in Beita at around 2 am on Friday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment but was pronounced dead an hour later.

“The occupation’s suppression of Palestinian citizens participating in non-violent protests with live bullets is a crime in every sense of the word, amounting to a war crime and a crime against humanity,” the ministry announced in a statement.

The statement held the Israeli occupation government fully and directly responsible for the crime, calling on the permanent investigation committee formed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to start an immediate investigation into the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its settlers.

Meantime, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned Israel’s murder of Abu Ayyash and expressed his heartfelt condolences to his family.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.