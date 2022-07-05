Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

PA records 73 Israel violations against Al-Aqsa, Ibrahimi mosques in June

Israeli occupation forces committed 73 violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in June, Quds Press reported a Palestinian Authority (PA) official saying.

In a statement, Awqaf Minister Hatem Al-Bakri said illegal settlers and occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque 23 times during June, while the Israeli occupation authorities stopped the Athan (call to prayer) being called at the Ibrahimi Mosque 50 times.

Al-Bakri warned of the “dangerous Israeli violations” mainly against Al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing to the “repeated closures, allowing settler raids, carrying out diggings, the continuous targeting of its guards and chasing worshippers.”

He also reiterated that the Israeli occupation “continues its systematic judaisation plans, closures, putting restrictions on worshippers and replacing the Islamic Arab identity of the mosque with a Jewish identity.”

Meanwhile, he revealed that the ministry is currently working on a report about the judaisation of the holy city of Jerusalem, pointing to the Israeli attempts and plans to tear the eastern part of the city into pieces.

The report will highlight the Israeli plans to judaise wide swathes of Islamic lands in the occupied city by registering it with Jewish names.

Last week, an Israeli newspaper revealed that the occupation government had started registering land near to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the name of Jews.

The Awqaf Ministry said that these lands are located between the Jewish cemetery and the wall of the Old City, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that this land is part of the property of the ministry.

Occupied Jerusalem: churches slam Israel's 'Judaisation' of land next to Al-Aqsa Mosque

SourcE: Middle East Monitor


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.