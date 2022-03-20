Paarl rejoices as masjid reopens after two years

Share this article

Alhamdulilah!

After suffering severe structural damage two years ago; the century old Uthmania Masjid in Paarl will officially be reopening this evening, In Sha Allah.

Speaking to VOC, Chairman of Paarl Muslim Jamaa Waghied Hendricks expressed his joy and excitement, describing the masjid as one of the town’s “precious gems”.

Hendricks said they are also looking forward to welcoming musali’s for taraweeg this Ramadaan.

“Alhamdulilah, we are excited, delighted and over the moon to be reopening one of our oldest masjids in Paarl. Alhamdulilah, it has been two years of sacrifice, sabr and valuable support from our community- locally and abroad.”

Hendricks welcomed the public to attend a thikr programme after magrieb this evening:

“We invite anyone in Paarl or in surrounding areas to come and share this experience with us tonight, after magrieb, In Sha Allah. We say Shukran, once again, for all the support. We hope Allah put baraqa in the (lives) of each and every one that ever contributed, big or small, and ask Allah to protect this masjid for the next 100 years to come, In Sha Allah,” he said.

VOC