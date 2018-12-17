PAC ‘new leader’ to focus on unity

The newly-elected Pan Africanist Congress leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso, says he will focus on uniting the party during his tenure.

He was speaking after he was elected as the new party president during a three-day conference held in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Nyhontso beat Luthando Mbinda and Zamikhaya Gxabe.

Nyhotso is now extending an olive branch to Narius Moloto, who still regards himself as PAC president, and boycotted the elective conference.

Moloto says he has opened a case against the organisers of the conference saying it is unconstitutional.

Nyhontso, however, says he will welcome members who did not attend the conference, including Moloto.

“The unity of this party is key and I believe that we can do that. In fact, we are making a call to all those who are still not part of this unity gathering. You must remember there was this unity conference here in Kimberley in August which resulted into this elective congress this weekend.”

