Pakistani LAWYERS storm cardiac hospital, clash with riot police & doctors, leaving 3 patients dead (VIDEOS)

The angry mob descended upon the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on Wednesday, attacking just about everyone in sight as the lawyers ransacked hospital wards, which forced staff to leave patients unattended, some in critical condition.

At least 3 patients were killed after scores of lawyers clad in business suits besieged a hospital in Pakistan, storming the building and attacking staff and patients alike. The crowd was eventually dispersed by police tear gas.

The number killed in the brawl could increase from the three officially acknowledged casualties – with Pakistan’s Young Doctors Association claiming that up to 12 people might have lost their lives.

Doctors and staff at the hospital beat lawyers after doctors and doctors argued over the use of Facebook on doctors' duty.

Dramatic footage of the assault appeared on social media, showing a sizable crowd of men dressed in suits and ties as they neared the walls of the hospital, with scuffles breaking out as bystanders attempted to stop the group.

While it remains unclear exactly what sparked such a massive unrest, some reports alleged the furious protest was triggered by a viral video that featured a doctor “ridiculing” a lawyer who demanded priority treatment.

At least one car was set ablaze, while one sharply-dressed man can be seen in footage drawing a handgun and intimidating passersby.

Scenes from Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology where a protest by lawyers turned violent.

Police are using tear gas to disperse them, but they are still gathered at the hospital in large number. A lawyer can also be seen holding a gun to terrorize people.

Other videos showed hospital staff pelting the assailants with stones from the roof as the lawyers attempt to storm the building.

Information and culture minister for Punjab, Fayyaz Chohan, was also caught up in the skirmish as he seemingly tried to calm the situation. Police eventually quelled the violence, firing tear gas into the crowd.

Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan attacked by lawyers in cardiology hospital

This is pathetic what these black courts wearing educated illiterate are doing. They are not lawyers they are liars.

(SOURCE: RT)