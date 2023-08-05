Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Pakistan’s ex-Premier Khan arrested after sentenced to jail in corruption case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was arrested from his residence in Lahore after he was handed a jail term in a corruption case, said a senior leader of his party, Anadolu reports.

Farrukh Habib, former state minister for information, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Punjab police arrested Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), and will shift him later to Islamabad.

According to Khan’s focal person on legal affairs, Naeem Haider, the ex-premier was sentenced to three years in prison, along with a fine of one lakh rupees ($360) in the Toshakhana case.

“The court has given direction to Inspector General Islamabad to execute the decision as soon as possible,” Haider said in a video message.

The jail term was announced for the “corrupt practices” by a trial court in the capital Islamabad, according to daily Dawn.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case filed by the country’s Election Commission in May.

Toshakhana (treasure house) is a government-owned department that keeps gifts received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, presidents, and prime ministers.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


