Palestine Authority to stop security coordination with Israel

The Palestinian leadership ended, on Thursday, security coordination with Israel after the Israeli army aggression on Jenin refugee camp in the northern Occupied West Bank earlier in the day, which resulted in killing nine Palestinians, including an elderly lady.

The Al-Ghad TV reported that the Central Committee of the Al-Fatah Movement and the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) have held a meeting during the day, chaired by Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, and agreed on a number of decisions including informing the Israeli side that the Palestinian Authority would stop all forms of security coordination with Israel in response to the Jenin crime.

It was also decided to call for an urgent meeting of the various Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to draw broad lines in response to the Israeli government, which is carrying out Judaisation operations and settlement projects that amount to the actual annexation of the West Bank, and killing the prospect of a Palestinian State based on the 1967 borders.

It was also decided to invite the United Nations General Assembly, the International Criminal Court, the Security Council and human rights institutions to investigate the Israeli crime in Jenin.

The decisions were officially announced on Thursday afternoon during a press conference held in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

During the conference, presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the PA will ask the United Nations Security Council to implement the decision to provide protection to the Palestinian people, under Chapter VII.

Source: Middle East Monitor