From the news desk

Palestine leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

International, News
Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday, suspended contact and security coordination with Israel, after Israeli forces launched a major raid against resistance fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement Reuters reports.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past, during previous rounds of violence.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


